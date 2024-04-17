Alzolay blew the save Tuesday against Arizona, allowing one run on one hit and two walks across one inning. He didn't generate a strikeout.

Alzolay toed the rubber with a one-run lead in the bottom of the ninth and surrendered the game-tying home run to Ketel Marte. Following the long ball, Alzolay dished out back-to-back walks but avoided disaster by retiring Christian Walker to end the inning. He's converted on three of his six save opportunities this season. However, he's only allowed three runs in 8.2 innings -- all solo homers -- and still has a firm grip on ninth-inning duties.