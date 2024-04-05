Alzolay earned the save in Friday's 9-7 win over the Dodgers, working around two hits in a scoreless inning.

Alzolay allowed back-to-back singles to Freddie Freeman and Will Smith to open the ninth, but he'd rebound to set down the next three batters, preserving a 9-7 lead to grab his first save of the year. After allowing a run in his first appearance this season, Alzolay's responded with three scoreless outings, striking out four in that span. He should remain the primary closing option in Chicago after he converted 22 of 25 save chances last year while posting a career-best 2.67 ERA over 64 innings.