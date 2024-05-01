Alzolay (1-3) allowed three unearned runs on two hits across an inning of work to take the loss Tuesday against the Mets.

Alzolay should have had a 1-2-3 sixth inning, but a Dansby Swanson throwing error gave the Mets life, and they took advantage. A single and a three-run home run by DJ Stewart quickly broke open a 1-1 tie, and New York hung on for the 4-2 win, which saddled Alzolay with his third loss of the season. While it wasn't all his fault Tuesday, it's been a struggle overall for the righty, as he blew four saves in the early going to get yanked from the closer's role. Hector Neris stepped in to replace Alzolay, and it doesn't look like things are going to change anytime soon.