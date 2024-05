The Cubs placed Alzolay on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right forearm strain, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Alzolay netted a save in Sunday's extra-inning win over the Pirates, although he gave up two runs (one earned) in the process. The righty hasn't displayed strong form this season, collecting a 4.67 ERA and 13:6 K:BB over 17.1 innings. Hector Neris will continue to operate as the Cubs' primary closer.