Manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Alzolay (forearm) will be shut down from throwing for at least two weeks, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Alzolay went in for a second opinion on his right flexor strain Tuesday, and the damage appears to be serious enough to warrant a shutdown. Counsell added that there is still a possibility Alzolay needs to go under the knife, but next steps will be determined after his two weeks of rest.