Alzolay (forearm) played catch Tuesday up to 60 feet, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Alzolay played catch for the first time since being shut down May 22, extending out to 60 feet during the session. After being shifted to the 60-day IL on June 2, Alzolay will be eligible for a return in mid-July, though he'll likely need a significant minor-league rehab stint before being activated.