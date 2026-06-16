Mets' Adbert Alzolay: Back in action at Triple-A

Alzolay (elbow) has struck out four batters and allowed two earned runs on four hits and three walks across three innings in three appearances for Triple-A Syracuse since being reinstated from the 7-day injured list June 4.

Alzolay was on the shelf for the first two months of the minor-league season, presumably because he was still working to regain command and velocity following his August 2024 Tommy John surgery. After making six rehab appearances across three different lower-level affiliates, Alzolay received the green light to join Syracuse earlier this month, but he's looked rusty in his initial opportunities at the Triple-A level. Though Alzolay is only three seasons removed from saving 22 games for the Cubs, he'll probably need to return to dominant form over a prolonged period at Syracuse before getting another look in the majors.