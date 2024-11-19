The Cubs designated Alzolay (elbow) for assignment Tuesday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in August, Alzolay isn't expected to pitch again until 2026, and the Cubs seemingly would rather use his 40-man roster spot to shield Ben Cowles from the upcoming Rule 5 Draft. Alzolay has put up a 3.10 ERA and 1.11 WHIP in 81.1 innings over the last two seasons, and there's a good chance he draws some interest from other teams on waivers.