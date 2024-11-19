The Cubs are expected to designate Alzolay (elbow) for assignment Tuesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Alzolay might not be ready to pitch again until 2026 after having Tommy John surgery in August and evidently the Cubs were unwilling to wait out his rehab and also pay him in his second year of arbitration eligibility. The 29-year-old broke out as the Cubs' closer in 2023 and is sure to draw interest via waivers or trade.