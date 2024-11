Alzolay (elbow) was non-tendered by the Cubs on Friday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Alzolay began the 2024 season as the Cubs' closer, but he struggled and was removed from the role. His season went downhill from there, as he was sidelined by a forearm injury before ultimately undergoing Tommy John surgery in early August. Alzolay will miss all of the 2025 campaign as a result.