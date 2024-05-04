Alzolay (1-4) allowed three runs on four hits while retiring just a single batter to take the loss Friday against the Brewers.

Alzolay came on with one out in the eighth inning and promptly got into trouble, allowing a couple of quick singles before recording an out. The Brewers also ran freely on Alzolay, stealing three bases while he was on the mound. It's been a rough start to the season for the righty, as he's saddled with a 5.54 ERA and has been removed from the closer's role in favor of Hector Neris. Alzolay doesn't have a ton of fantasy appeal in his current form.