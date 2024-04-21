Alzolay (1-2) was charged with the loss and a blown save in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader against Miami. He allowed two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one over 1.1 innings.

The Cubs closer entered with two outs in the eighth inning and walked a batter before he stranded the bases loaded, but a single and two-run homer in the ninth put Miami ahead 3-2. It's the second straight outing with a blown save for Alzolay, who is now 3-for-7 in save chances on the season. He's given up five runs with a 9:4 K:BB across 10 innings. Hector Neris picked up the save in Game 2 and could see more chances in the ninth inning if Alzolay's struggles persist.