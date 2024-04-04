Alzolay pitched a scoreless ninth inning and was awarded the win in Wednesday's 9-8 victory over the Rockies. He allowed one hit and struck out two.

Though Alzolay entered the contest in the top of the ninth while the Cubs held a 9-8 lead in what would normally represent a save opportunity, he ended up getting credited with the win by the official scorer due to what transpired beforehand. The Cubs held a commanding 8-2 lead after six innings, only for the Rockies to rally over the ensuing two innings to tie the score. Setup man Hector Neris recorded the final two outs of the top of the eighth inning before the Cubs scored a go-ahead run in the bottom of the frame, but he was denied the win since he had given up two earned runs on three hits to allow the Rockies to make it an 8-8 game. While Alzolay ended up missing out on notching his first save of the season after getting awarded the win instead, fantasy managers should be heartened by the fact that he might have built some job security as the team's closer by turning in a relatively drama-free inning compared to Neris, Yency Almonte (0.1 innings, three earned runs allowed) and Julian Merryweather (one inning, one earned run allowed).