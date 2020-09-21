Alzolay was recalled by the Cubs on Monday.

Alzolay spent a week and a half at the Cubs' alternate training site, but he'll rejoin the major-league bullpen after Ildemaro Vargas (hamstring) was placed on the injured list Monday. The right-hander should be available out of the bullpen Monday and could provide a relief option Tuesday as starter Jose Quintana (lat) could be on a pitch count.

More News