Alzolay was recalled by the Cubs on Monday.
Alzolay spent a week and a half at the Cubs' alternate training site, but he'll rejoin the major-league bullpen after Ildemaro Vargas (hamstring) was placed on the injured list Monday. The right-hander should be available out of the bullpen Monday and could provide a relief option Tuesday as starter Jose Quintana (lat) could be on a pitch count.
