Cubs' Addison Russell: Plays catch Tuesday

Russell (finger) played catch Tuesday, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Russell has been battered by finger, shoulder and leg issues. He'll be eligible to return Thursday, though it remains unclear whether or not that's the plan. It's possible the Cubs let him rest two extra days and activated him when rosters expand Saturday so that they don't have to send anyone down in a corresponding move.

