Cubs' Addison Russell: Sticks on bench

Russell is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.

Though the Cubs reinstated Russell from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, the 24-year-old will find himself on the bench for the second straight game. With Kris Bryant also returning from the DL this weekend and likely to settle into a full-time role at third base, Javier Baez and Daniel Murphy now look like the Cubs' primary middle infielders, which could close Russell's path to steady at-bats.