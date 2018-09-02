Cubs' Addison Russell: Sticks on bench
Russell is out of the lineup Sunday against the Phillies.
Though the Cubs reinstated Russell from the 10-day disabled list Saturday, the 24-year-old will find himself on the bench for the second straight game. With Kris Bryant also returning from the DL this weekend and likely to settle into a full-time role at third base, Javier Baez and Daniel Murphy now look like the Cubs' primary middle infielders, which could close Russell's path to steady at-bats.
More News
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Activated from disabled list•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Expected to return in reduced role•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Plays catch Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Moved to DL•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Addison Russell: Scratched with shoulder inflammation•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some younger players are poised to make an impact in the first week of September. Scott White...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
A holiday on Monday means a busy week of baseball action. Scott White appraises the two-start...
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...