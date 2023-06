Sampson (knee) started a rehab assignment with the ACL Cubs on Saturday, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Sampson underwent a meniscal debridement procedure on his right knee in May, and the right-hander was placed on the 60-day injured list shortly after. He'll need to make several rehab appearances before he's ready to return, but he could be an option for the Cubs sometime after the All-Star break.