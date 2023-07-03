Sampson (knee) will move up to Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday to continue his rehab assignment, Ryan Herrera of AllCHGO.com reports.

Sampson made two starts with the Cubs' Arizona Complex League affiliate and wasn't very sharp, allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits with just two strikeouts over 4.2 innings. He'll probably need to show more before the Cubs consider him for a spot in the rotation or bullpen. Sampson has been out for most of this season following a meniscal debridement procedure on his right knee in May.