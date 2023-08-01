The Cubs traded Sampson and Manuel Rodriguez to the Rays on Tuesday in exchange for Josh Roberson, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Sampson has not pitched in the majors this season, primarily because of a right knee injury that required a cleanup procedure in May, but he registered a 3.11 ERA over 19 starts and two relief appearances for the Cubs during the 2022 campaign. The 31-year-old is healthy now and will presumably report to the Triple-A affiliate of the Rays in Durham.