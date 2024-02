Sampson signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday that includes an invitation to spring training.

Sampson managed a 3.11 ERA over 21 outings (19 starts) with the Cubs in 2022 but made just nine minor-league appearances in 2023 while missing time following knee surgery. He's healthy now and will compete for a swingman job with the Rangers, but the 32-year-old's most likely destination to start 2024 is Triple-A Round Rock.