The Rays released Sampson on Aug. 4.

In a minor deal hours before the Aug. 1 trade deadline, the Rays acquired Sampson from the Cubs as part of a three-player deal, but the veteran right-hander never reported to Tampa Bay's top affiliate in Durham before being handed his walking papers. Sampson made 19 starts for the Cubs in 2022 but had pitched exclusively in the minors in 2023 while missing extensive time due to injury. He had compiled a 10.17 ERA and 1.96 WHIP over 23 innings at Triple-A Iowa prior to being traded to the Rays.