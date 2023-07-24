The Cubs reinstated Sampson (knee) from the 60-day injured list Monday and outrighted him to Triple-A Iowa, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

After making 19 starts for the Cubs in 2022, Sampson hasn't pitched for the big club this season after being optioned to Iowa coming out of spring training and then getting shut down with a right meniscus injury in early April following two starts with the Triple-A squad. He was cleared to start up a rehab assignment June 24 and eventually reported back to Iowa on July 4, with the right-hander having produced a 9.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP with 11 strikeouts over 12 innings in his four starts since returning to Triple-A. Though he no longer possesses a spot on the 40-man roster, Sampson should continue to fill a rotation spot at Iowa and could get a late-season call-up to the Cubs if injuries test the organization's pitching depth in the majors.