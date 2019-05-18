Almora went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Friday against Washington.

Almora clubbed his fourth home run of the season in the second inning, a two-run blast to left field to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead. The 25-year-old continues to flash power at the dish despite never finishing with more than eight long balls in a season. He's gone deep in two of his past three ballgames.

More News
Our Latest Stories