Cubs' Albert Almora Jr.: Smacks fourth homer
Almora went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Friday against Washington.
Almora clubbed his fourth home run of the season in the second inning, a two-run blast to left field to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead. The 25-year-old continues to flash power at the dish despite never finishing with more than eight long balls in a season. He's gone deep in two of his past three ballgames.
