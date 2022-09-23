Rivas went 1-for-3 with a run scored and a stolen base in a 3-2 win Thursday in Pittsburgh.
Rivas singled, stole second and scored in the seventh and executed a sacrifice bunt in the ninth. It was his sixth stolen base of the season and third since Sept. 8. Since being recalled by the Cubs on Aug. 27, he's compiled a .275/.351/.333 line. Just 10 of his 55 hits this season have gone for extra-bases and his .079 ISO is unlikely to be enough to secure him a starting role at first base in future seasons.