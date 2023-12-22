The Angels claimed Rivas off waivers from Cleveland on Friday.

Rivas will switch teams for the second time this winter after being claimed and later DFA'd by the Guardians earlier in the offseason. The 27-year-old Rivas will compete with Nolan Schanuel for reps at first base during spring training after slashing .229/.303/.422 with 15 RBI across 123 plate appearances last season.