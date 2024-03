Rivas has gone 3-for-26 (.115) over 15 Grapefruit League games.

Rivas' hold on a 40-man roster spot is tenuous at best after being waived by three teams in the offseason. He's stuck around with the Cardinals for a while, but his poor hitting in the spring has left him with little chance of leapfrogging Alec Burleson for a spot as a backup first baseman/outfielder. Rivas hit a poor .229 with a .725 OPS over 48 games between the Pirates and the Padres last season.