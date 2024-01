Rivas was designated for assignment by the Angels on Tuesday, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports.

The Halos needed to free up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Robert Stephenson. Rivas was claimed off waivers a month ago by the Angels and will now go through the waiver process again. The 27-year-old has slashed .243/.324/.349 over parts of three big-league seasons.