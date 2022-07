Espinoza was recalled from Triple-A Iowa to serve as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader against the Mets, Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Espinoza lost his spot on the Cubs' active roster Tuesday but will rejoin the club on a temporary basis for Saturday's twin bill. The right-hander has posted a 3.86 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in seven innings over two relief appearances in the majors this year.