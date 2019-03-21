Cubs' Anthony Rizzo: Looking strong heading into season

Rizzo entered Wednesday's Cactus League action slashing .303/.395/.515 with two home runs and seven RBI through 14 games.

Rizzo has been the model of consistency in Chicago, as he enters 2019 with four straight seasons with at least 100 RBI. The 29-year-old also had an OPS of at least .846 with at least 25 home runs in each of those campaigns. Those low-water marks actually came last season, representing a down season by Rizzo's lofty standards but still great production for fantasy owners.

