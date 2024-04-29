Rizzo went 4-for-4 with a two-run home run, two doubles, a walk and three runs scored in Sunday's 15-5 win over the Brewers.

Rizzo was once again spectacular Sunday, ripping a double in his first at-bat, before later adding another double, a single and a two-run homer later in the contest. The long ball was his fifth of the season and he has now gone deep in back-to-back games and four times in his last six contests. Rizzo is batting .277 with five home runs, 15 RBI and 15 runs scored over 112 at-bats in 29 games in 2024.