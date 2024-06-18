Rizzo (arm) said Tuesday that he will be shut down from all baseball activities for 4-5 weeks, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
When it was revealed Monday that Rizzo is dealing with a fracture to the radial neck of his right arm, the initial timetable of up to six weeks was provided. However, this latest report suggests a six-week absence could be a worst-case scenario. For his part, Rizzo said Tuesday he expects to play again this season. Ben Rice will be called up to take his spot on the Yankees' active roster.
