Rizzo announced his retirement from professional baseball Wednesday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Rizzo will officially retire as a Cub and be honored at Wrigley Field on Saturday. He will also return to the organization in an ambassador role. Rizzo batted .261/.361/.467 over 14 major-league seasons, hitting 303 home runs. He made three All-Star teams and won four Gold Gloves.

