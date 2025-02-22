Rizzo said Friday that he is fully healthy remains eager to play in 2025 despite not having a team heading into spring training, Ken Rosenthal and Brendan Kuty of The Athletic report.

While Rizzo may still want to play in the majors, it doesn't seem there are many teams interested in bringing in an aging veteran who is coming off his worst regular season in 13 years (.636 OPS) and hasn't reached the 100-game mark since 2022 due to troubles staying healthy. He most recently suffered two fractured fingers on his right hand after getting hit by a pitch in late September, which forced him to sit out until the ALCS. His hand has since fully recovered, and he's been going through his normal offseason routine, though the three-time All-Star acknowledged that if enough time passes and he still remains on the open market, it may be time to start thinking about retirement.