Rizzo (forearm) went through agility drills on the field Tuesday, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Rizzo had been limited to weight room activities as he recovers from a fractured right forearm, but he's finally been cleared for on-field workouts. He'll continue to ramp things back up, with a return sometime in August being the goal.
