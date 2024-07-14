Rizzo continues to be restricted in his recovery from a fracture of his right forearm, as he's currently limited to activities in the weight room, per MLB.com.

Rizzo said he'd be unable to resume baseball activities for 4-to-5 weeks following his placement on the injured list June 18, so it's not a surprise that he hasn't yet begun to ramp up. The veteran slugger stated July 12 that he's "feeling good" and that the forearm has "progressed a lot" while acknowledging that he still has "some pain." While Rizzo has been out of action, rookie Ben Rice has stepped up to assume an everyday role at first base.