Rizzo (arm) suffered a fracture to the radial neck of his right arm and could miss 4-to-6 weeks, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Rizzo suffered the injury in the seventh inning of Sunday's 9-3 loss and he'll now likely be sidelined until at least the All-Star break. With the Yankees off Monday, the first baseman seems set to be officially placed on the injured list Tuesday, while his replacement on the roster is still unknown. In Rizzo's absence, DJ LeMahieu could see the majority of his workload over at first base while Oswaldo Cabrera picks up some starts at the hot corner.