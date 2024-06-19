The Yankees transferred Rizzo (forearm) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.

The veteran first baseman is expected to be sidelined eight weeks after he landed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with a fractured right forearm, so the move to the 60-day IL doesn't come as a major surprise. Rizzo will be shut down from baseball activities for up to five weeks. Gerrit Cole (elbow) was activated from the 60-day IL in a corresponding transaction and is making his season debut Wednesday against the Orioles.