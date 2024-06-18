The Yankees placed Rizzo on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a right forearm fracture.

Per Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, Rizzo will be shut down from all activities for up to five weeks, and it will be eight weeks until he's ready to play in games. Ben Rice is up to take his roster spot and is starting at first base Tuesday against the Orioles in his major-league debut. The Yankees also figure to use DJ LeMahieu at first base and Oswaldo Cabrera at third base some days while Rizzo is shelved.