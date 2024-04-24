Rizzo went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the A's.

Paul Blackburn left a 92.4 mph fastball up in the zone in the first inning, and Rizzo clubbed it over the fence in right-center field. The veteran first baseman snapped a 14-game homer drought with the blast, and he's still looking for his first sustained hot streak of 2024. Over 24 contests, Rizzo is slashing .231/.307/.319 with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBI.