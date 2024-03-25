Rizzo (lat) will start at designated hitter and bat cleanup for the Yankees in Monday's game against the Mets, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

Rizzo had to be scratched from the lineup Friday due to some lat tightness, but he's feeling well enough to hit Monday and should be fine to play first base in Thursday's opener in Houston. The 34-year-old has looked sharp at the dish this spring, sporting a 1.189 OPS with two home runs.