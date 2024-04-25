Rizzo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Yankees.

The 34-year-old first baseman appears to be heating up. Rizzo has gone yard in back-to-back games after managing only one homer in his first 23 contests this season. His .242/.314/.358 slash line and 11 RBI remain below expectations, but after a tough, concussion-marred 2023 campaign, Rizzo's beginning to look more like the player who slugged 32 homers in 2022.