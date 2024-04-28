Rizzo went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run and three total runs scored in Saturday's 15-3 rout against Milwaukee.

Rizzo hit one of four long balls for the Yankees in the contest, contributing a two-run shot to right field in the sixth inning. After beginning the season with just one home run over his first 23 games, Rizzo's power stroke has resurfaced of late, as he's belted three homers over his past five contests. The veteran first baseman is hitting .350 with five RBI and five runs over that stretch.