Rizzo went 1-for-5 with a two-run homer in New York's win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Rizzo finally joined the party in the bottom of the fifth with a two-run shot off Mitch White to score Aaron Judge and increase New York's lead to six runs. It was the first baseman's first home run of the season and he's now hit safely in three straight games after starting the month 0-for-7.