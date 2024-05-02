Brown did not factor into the decision Thursday against the Mets, allowing two runs on three hits and five walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Brown got off to a solid start, holding the Mets without a hit through four innings. However, he'd allow the first two batters to reach safely in the fifth before New York scored a pair of two-out runs, forcing the Cubs to turn to the bullpen. While it didn't finish the way he'd have hoped, it was a step in the right direction for Brown after he allowed three runs in just 3.2 innings against the Red Sox his last time out. However, with both Kyle Hendricks (back) and Justin Steele (hamstring) heading out on rehab assignments, the 24-year-old Brown could soon be headed back to the bullpen.