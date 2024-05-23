Cubs manager Craig Counsell said that Brown will start Thursday's game against Atlanta at Wrigley Field, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Brown will pick up his fifth start of the season, filling the spot in the rotation that belonged to Kyle Hendricks before the veteran right-hander was moved to the bullpen earlier this week. Because he hasn't started since May 2 and will be pitching on three days' rest after covering two frames in relief Sunday, Brown may not be asked to give the Cubs more than three or four innings as he re-enters the rotation. Hendricks hasn't been used since his last start Friday and could be called upon to piggyback Brown, but Counsell hasn't outlined his plans for when Brown exits the contest. Brown may not be in line for a lengthy stay in the rotation, as the Cubs could get Jordan Wicks (forearm) back from the injured list next week to take over as their No. 5 starter.