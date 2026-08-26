Cubs manager Craig Counsell said Wednesday that Brown (neck) suffered a setback during his live batting practice session Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Working his way back from a stress reaction in his neck, Brown began feeling discomfort in his neck toward the end of the session, and the pain worsened as the day moved along. He is headed back to Chicago to be evaluated and is "gonna slow it down in some way," per Counsell. Brown hasn't pitched in a game since late June, and he now looks like a long shot to make it back before the end of the season.