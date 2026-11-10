Brown underwent cervical spine surgery Monday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Cubs general manager Carter Hawkins said earlier Tuesday that Brown was likely to have surgery, but apparently an operation had already taken place when he made the statement. Brown first began experiencing neck problems during the 2024 season, and he missed the final three-plus months of the 2026 season due to a stress reaction in his neck. The Cubs expect Brown to be game-ready at some point during the first half next season, but a more specific timetable for the right-hander should be clarified at a later date.