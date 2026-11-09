Brown has yet to be cleared to resume throwing, and surgery to repair his neck injury has not been ruled out, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Brown was shelved for the final three-plus months of the 2026 season due to a stress reaction in his neck, which is an injury that also forced him to miss substantial action in 2024. The Cubs and Brown are still determining the best course of action to treat the chronic injury, and it has the right-hander's status for 2027 unclear. Brown was terrific this season when on the mound, logging a 1.85 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 65:19 K:BB over 68 frames covering eight starts and 12 relief outings.