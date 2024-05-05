Brown is not slated to start for the Cubs in this week's series against the Padres, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It seems like Hayden Wesneski beat out Brown for the fifth starter's spot, at least until Kyle Hendricks (back) gets activated. Brown had a 5.40 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 8.1 innings over his last two starts. He doesn't have great numbers this year as a reliever (7.27 ERA, 1.50 WHIP), so perhaps Brown will join the Triple-A Iowa rotation once Justin Steele (hamstring) is activated Monday.