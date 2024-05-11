Brown (1-1) tossed 3.2 scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Friday's 7-2 victory over the Pirates. He allowed two hits and a walk while striking out six.

Starter Javier Assad got the hook after 4.1 innings and 89 pitches, which opened the door for Brown to provide some valuable long relief. The 24-year-old was sharp as he recorded a season- and career-best six strikeouts, and the rookie picked up his first MLB win in the process. Brown's fantasy value is limited in his long relief role, but he's pitched well in his debut, compiling 33 strikeouts across 31.1 innings and posting a solid 3.73 ERA, and he has some upside moving forward.